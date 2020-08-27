Pompeo meets Oman's Sultan on last leg of Mideast tour

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met the Sultan of Oman on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
In a meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, Pompeo said on Twitter he discussed "the importance of building regional peace, stability, and prosperity through a united Gulf Cooperation Council".
Sultan Haitham took power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said died after a half century at the helm of the Gulf country.