U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok discussed "positive developments in the Sudan-Israel relationship," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok discussed "positive developments in the Sudan-Israel relationship," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok discussed "positive developments in the Sudan-Israel relationship," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.