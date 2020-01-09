Israel to release two prisoners as part of swap deal with Syria

Israel will release two inmates, Sidqi al-Maqt and Amal Abu Salah, on Friday as part of a prisoner's swap deal with Syria, government officials reported on Thursday.

Sidqi al-Maqt, a resident of the Golan Heights Druze village of Majdal Shams, was sentenced to eleven years in prison for various charges; among them espionage and treason.

The swap is done as a goodwill effort by Israel after Syria, with mediation by Russia, returned the body of fallen IDF soldier Zechariah Baumel in April.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the prisoners' release as a "Political gesture of goodwill, following the return of the late Zacharia Baumel's body from Syria to Israel."