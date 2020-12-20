Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults

Moderna Inc said on Saturday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and older.
The panel voted 11-0 in favor of the vaccine, the company said in a press release.
The vote result came a day after the Food and Drug Administration's authorization for emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
"ACIP recommendation is another step forward in our quest to address this devastating pandemic with a vaccine," Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in the release.