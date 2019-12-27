Russia says it has deployed first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles

Russia deployed its first regiment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles on Friday, the Defence Ministry said, a move which President Vladimir Putin has boasted puts his country in a class of its own.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has informed Putin of the deployment, his ministry said in a statement, which did not say where the missiles were located.
The new system, called Avangard, comprises a hypersonic glide vehicle that is designed to sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile, one of several new types of weapons touted by Putin as being ahead of their time.
First published: 18:53 , 12.27.19