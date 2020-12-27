Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
13C
מלך מרוקו
King Mohammad VI of Morocco
Photo: EPA
King Mohammad VI of Morocco

Moroccan delegation to visit Israel to advance relations

Diplomatic source speaking on condition of anonymity said the timing and composition of the delegation has not been determined yet; Netanyahu says on Twitter that had invited Moroccan king to visit Israel on Friday call

Reuters |
Published: 12.27.20 , 06:42
A delegation from Morocco will travel to Israel in the coming week to advance newly-normalized relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter


    • Netanyahu on Friday spoke with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit. An Israeli delegation travelled to Morocco on Tuesday and the countries plan to reopen mutual liaison offices and to launch direct commercial flights.
    מלך מרוקומלך מרוקו
    King Mohammad VI of Morocco
    (Photo: EPA)
    “We agreed that the Moroccan delegation will come here at the start of the week in order to advance it all,” Netanyahu said in a video he posted on Twitter, in which he described his conversation with the king.
    A spokesman for the Moroccan government could not be reached for comment. A diplomatic source speaking on condition of anonymity said the timing and composition of the delegation has not been determined yet.
    פגישת מאיר בן שבת וג'ארד קושנר עם מלך מרוקו מוחמד השישיפגישת מאיר בן שבת וג'ארד קושנר עם מלך מרוקו מוחמד השישי
    U.S. Israel delegation meets with Morocco's King Mohammad VI last week
    (Photo: GPO)
    Morocco has followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving to normalize relations with Israel. Palestinians have censured the U.S.-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their demand for statehood.
    Israel’s new partners have also enjoyed bilateral benefits from Washington - in Rabat’s case, U.S. recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.
    Talkbacks for this article 0