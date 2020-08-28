Israel sees most daily coronavirus infections since July

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that 2,068 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours - the first time daily infections crossed 2,000 since July.
Health authorities conducted 36,372 coronavirus tests on Thursday, 6% of which yielded a positive result.
There are currently 426 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in serious condition and 118 of them are in need of ventilators.
Three Israelis have succumbed to the disease, bringing Israel's coronavirus-related fatalities to 891.