Israel sees most daily coronavirus infections since July

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that 2,068 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours - the first time daily infections crossed 2,000 since July.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that 2,068 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours - the first time daily infections crossed 2,000 since July.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that 2,068 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours - the first time daily infections crossed 2,000 since July.