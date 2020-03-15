Israel's coronavirus count reaches 200, say health officials

Another seven people have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of infects in Israel to 200, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

At least 157 patients are hospitalized, five are in the process of hospitalization, while 34 others are being treated at home. Four patients have recovered.

Two of the patients – a tour driver who transported Greek pilgrims found to be infected upon their return home and a worker at Ben-Gurion Airport – are still in serious condition. Eleven others are in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition.

A man with a surgical mask at the Western Wall ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The Health Ministry said one of the patients (No. 187 in order of diagnoses) contracted the virus from a person infected with COVID-19 in late February and continued her daily routine for nearly two weeks before being admitted to a hospital.

The woman, in her 60s, attended an international conference in the Palestinian Christian town of Beit Jala, a school and a supermarket in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, the Jerusalem Central Bus Station as well as Malha Mall, also known as Jerusalem Mall.

Another patient (No. 174 in order of diagnoses) has also contracted the virus from someone already infected.

The man, in his 20s, attended of a screening of a film “Deadshot” in a movie theater in the city of Modi’in on March 10 and a dinner at the Susu & Sons restaurant in Rishon Letzion on the same day.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel will shut all shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities for at least five weeks as part of a series of new strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

He told the news conference that exceptions on the ban would include supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.