Britain's Jewish Chronicle to seek liquidation

Britain's Jewish Chronicle, which describes itself as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper, is to seek liquidation, one of the most high profile media casualties from the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a collapse in advertising spend.

Britain's Jewish Chronicle, which describes itself as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper, is to seek liquidation, one of the most high profile media casualties from the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a collapse in advertising spend.

Britain's Jewish Chronicle, which describes itself as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper, is to seek liquidation, one of the most high profile media casualties from the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a collapse in advertising spend.

Founded in 1841, the title - often known as the JC - said the liquidation was expected to be finalized in the coming two to three weeks and it would make every effort to continue to publish over that time.

Founded in 1841, the title - often known as the JC - said the liquidation was expected to be finalized in the coming two to three weeks and it would make every effort to continue to publish over that time.

Founded in 1841, the title - often known as the JC - said the liquidation was expected to be finalized in the coming two to three weeks and it would make every effort to continue to publish over that time.