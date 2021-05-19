U.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic

The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

