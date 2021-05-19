Channels
U.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic

Reuters |
Published: 05.19.21 , 08:17
The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," Price said in a statement. "Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere," he said.
Price did not specify which Erdogan remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.