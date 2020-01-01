Gantz on immunity: 'Netanyahu knows he's guilty'

Blue & White party head Mk Benny Gantz commented on Wednesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address stating that he will file to the Knesset his request for immunity, stating that "Netanyahu knows he's guilty, a person who believes that he's innocent is not afraid to stand trial."
"Either we have a radical immunity government or a unified national one. Immunity is not the bedrock of democracy, it is a detriment to democracy."
He then added: "Blue & White we'll make all legal efforts to form the Knesset Committee in order to prevent immunity to those indicted for crimes."
First published: 20:31 , 01.01.20