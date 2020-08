Only Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, and Ruanda currently allow Israelis to enter if they can submit a negative test for COVID-19.

Only Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, and Ruanda currently allow Israelis to enter if they can submit a negative test for COVID-19.

Only Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, and Ruanda currently allow Israelis to enter if they can submit a negative test for COVID-19.

according to Dr. Asher Shalmon, Director of the International Relations Division in the Ministry of Health

according to Dr. Asher Shalmon, Director of the International Relations Division in the Ministry of Health

according to Dr. Asher Shalmon, Director of the International Relations Division in the Ministry of Health