Jordan has set Nov. 10 as the date for a parliamentary election, hours after a royal decree to hold countrywide polls, state media said Wednesday.

Jordan has set Nov. 10 as the date for a parliamentary election, hours after a royal decree to hold countrywide polls, state media said Wednesday.

Jordan has set Nov. 10 as the date for a parliamentary election, hours after a royal decree to hold countrywide polls, state media said Wednesday.