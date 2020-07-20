Voice data recovered from Ukraine jet downed by Iran

Investigators examining the black boxes from the Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran have recovered its cockpit voice data, France's BEA accident investigation bureau said.
Iranian forces say they brought down the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jet, a Boeing 737, on Jan. 8 after mistaking it for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States. All 176 people aboard Flight PS752 were killed.
"CVR data - including the event itself - has been successfully downloaded," the BEA said in a tweet on Monday, referring to the cockpit voice recorder from the downed jet.