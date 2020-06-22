Channels
Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over U.S. sanctions exemption

Published: 06.22.20 , 11:46
Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria are in talks with their military allies in a U.S.-led coalition over a promised exemption from U.S. sanctions targeting the Syrian government, a senior Kurdish official said.
Washington says the sanctions, which took effect last week, mark the start of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to stop the war and agree to a political solution.
The U.S.-led coalition did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.