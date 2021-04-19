Iran always welcomes dialogue with Riyadh, foreign ministry says

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran always welcomed dialogue with Saudi Arabia, but he did not confirm nor deny direct talks this month between the arch-rivals.
The two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016 and have been engaged in several proxy wars in the region as they vie for influence.
A senior Iranian official and two regional sources had told Reuters that Saudi and Iranian officials held discussions in Iraq in a bid to ease tensions as Washington works to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran and end the Yemen war.