IMF expects global financial turnout at U.S.-led Palestinian conference

Israel's new election, an upsurge in cross-border fighting and the Palestinians' resentment at U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital add to the complicated backdrop. However, the IMF, which has been operating in the West Bank and Gaza since 1995, confirmed it and other global financial bodies would be present in Bahrain's capital Manama. "The IMF has been invited to the meeting and expects to attend, along with other international financial institutions," a representative said, without naming the other bodies. The IMF and other lenders and development banks have long played a stabilizing role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing loans, credit guarantees, and policy advice to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA). The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) confirmed it would have "someone" representing it. The World Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner this week concluded a trip to the Middle East and Europe aimed partly at drumming up support for the "Peace for Prosperity" conference intended to unveil the economic part of Trump's long-heralded peace plan.