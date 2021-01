A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would impeach President Donald Trump.

A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would impeach President Donald Trump.

A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would impeach President Donald Trump.

With voting continuing, the House was set to approve the rules for debating impeachment.

With voting continuing, the House was set to approve the rules for debating impeachment.

With voting continuing, the House was set to approve the rules for debating impeachment.