Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
34C

US Navy searches for missing Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

Associated Press |
Published: 09.07.20 , 09:35

The U.S. Navy searched through the night into Monday morning for a sailor who went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during its patrol of the northern Arabian Sea amid tensions with Iran.
The crew aboard the Nimitz sounded a "œman overboard" alert at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, after being unable to find the sailor aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet.
She declined to identify the missing sailor, citing Navy policy.