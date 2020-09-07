US Navy searches for missing Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy searched through the night into Monday morning for a sailor who went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during its patrol of the northern Arabian Sea amid tensions with Iran.
The crew aboard the Nimitz sounded a "œman overboard" alert at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, after being unable to find the sailor aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet.
She declined to identify the missing sailor, citing Navy policy.