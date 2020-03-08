Netanyahu submits request to delay opening of criminal trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, requested a delay in proceedings against him due to begin on March 17 at the Jerusalem District Court.

The prime minister who is facing criminal charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust submitted his request through his attorney Amit Hadad.

Prim Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: TPS )

Hadad sighted technical reasons for the request claiming evidentiary material requested by the defense team months ago has still not been delivered to them.

The beginning of Netanyahu's trial will be similar to a pre-trial in which both sides attempt to put into the record documents and evidence that are mutually agreed upon.

It is also expected that the list of 333 witnesses named in the indictment will be substantially reduced.

Netanyahu described his indictment as an attempted coup by the judiciary calling the investigation "tainted and politically motivated," casting aspersions on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt and the prosecution.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

"The public has lost its faith in the judiciary," Netanyahu said last week claiming he has no intention of seeking a plea bargain or a pardon and is determined to prove his innocence in court.

The prime minister was indicted on corruption charges last November.



