Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield

Protesters broke into Iraq's southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline until further notice, a security source and two oil sources said.

The oilfield produces 90,000 barrels a day (BPD) of crude. Protesters chanted "no homeland, no oil," as they forced its closure, the sources said.

