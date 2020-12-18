U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

he United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ramps up pressure on China in his final weeks in office.
Reuters first reported the addition of SMIC and dozens of additional companies early Friday. The move is seen as the latest in Republican Trump's efforts to cement his tough-on-China legacy as part of lengthy fight between Washington and Beijing over trade and numerous economic issues.