A five-week-old baby boy has been admitted with coronavirus to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.

A five-week-old baby boy has been admitted with coronavirus to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.

A five-week-old baby boy has been admitted with coronavirus to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.

The hospital said the baby is fully conscious and was undergoing a series of tests.

The hospital said the baby is fully conscious and was undergoing a series of tests.

The hospital said the baby is fully conscious and was undergoing a series of tests.