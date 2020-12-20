Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes northwest Iran near Turkish border - IRNA

A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran's northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.

A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran's northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran's West Azerbaijan struck at a shallow depth of 5 km (3 miles), IRNA said.

