Edelstein allows Knesset vote on committee to consider PM's immunity plea

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said Sunday he would allow a full plenum vote on whether to establish a special committee to weigh Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud.
The speaker who is a member of the prime minister's ruling Likud party has until now resisted convening the plenum for the vote that Netanyahu was trying to postpone until after the March 2 elections in the hope of a more amenable committee.
The current Knesset has a clear majority to refuse the immunity plea but is not likely to complete deliberations before the elections.
First published: 19:12 , 01.19.20