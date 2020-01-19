Edelstein allows Knesset vote on committee to consider PM's immunity plea

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said Sunday he would allow a full plenum vote on whether to establish a special committee to weigh Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

