Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.
The incident started around 3:30 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local sheriff.
Tehama County's assistant sheriff said the attacker circled the center's parking lot four times before crashing his vehicle into the building and opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle.
The shooter killed an employee before police officers shot and killed the attacker.