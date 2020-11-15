Flooding danger lingers across Israel as rains subside

Occasional rains are forecasted Sunday morning from northern Israel to the northern Negev in the south accompanied by lightning and thunder with danger of flooding.

Occasional rains are forecasted Sunday morning from northern Israel to the northern Negev in the south accompanied by lightning and thunder with danger of flooding.

Occasional rains are forecasted Sunday morning from northern Israel to the northern Negev in the south accompanied by lightning and thunder with danger of flooding.

Several drivers whose vehicles got stuck in floods in the southern city of Ashkelon were rescued. Firefighters rescued the civilians in Ashdod and Kiryat Malachi as well. No casualties were reported.

Several drivers whose vehicles got stuck in floods in the southern city of Ashkelon were rescued. Firefighters rescued the civilians in Ashdod and Kiryat Malachi as well. No casualties were reported.

Several drivers whose vehicles got stuck in floods in the southern city of Ashkelon were rescued. Firefighters rescued the civilians in Ashdod and Kiryat Malachi as well. No casualties were reported.