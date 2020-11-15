Channels
Photo: Eddie Israel
Flooding danger lingers across Israel as rains subside

The rain is expected to weaken late in the morning; all hiking and abseiling routes in the Judean Desert among others in southern Israel close to hikers due to flood warnings

Danny Rup |
Published: 11.15.20 , 09:18
Occasional rains are forecasted Sunday morning from northern Israel to the northern Negev in the south accompanied by lightning and thunder with danger of flooding.
    • The rain is expected to weaken late in the morning.
    Civilians rescue driver whose vehicle was caught in flood water in the southern city of Ashkelon
    (Video: Eddie Israel)
    Several drivers whose vehicles got stuck in floods in the southern city of Ashkelon were rescued. Firefighters rescued the civilians in Ashdod and Kiryat Malachi as well. No casualties were reported.
    (Photo: Eddie Israel)
    Nature and Parks Authority has announced that due to flood warnings, all hiking and abseiling routes in the Judean Desert will close to hikers on Sunday. In addition, the hiking trails in the Nahal Prat Reserve were closed besides the springs themselves (Ein Prat and Ein Mabua), as well as the Nahal Arugot trail in the Ein Gedi Reserve.
    Brief local rains are forecasted to fall on Monday the weather will stabilize and warm up a bit gradually by the end of the week.
    Forecast for Sunday: Jerusalem 12C-17C (53F-62F), Tel Aviv 18-23 (64- 73), Haifa 16-21 (60F-69F), Katzrin 14-18 (57-64), Tiberias 17-22 (62-71), Nazareth 14-19 (57-66), Afula 15-21 (59-69), Beit She'an 17-22 (53-71), Lod 16-21 (60-69), Ashdod 18-22 (64-71), Ein Gedi 21-26 (60-78), Beer Sheva 15-21 (59-69), Mitzpe Ramon 13-17 (55-62) and Eilat 21-27 (69-80).
