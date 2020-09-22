Erdogan urges diplomacy to resolve Iran's nuclear program

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that dialogue and diplomacy should resolve issues related to Iran's nuclear program under international law, with all parties abiding a 2015 international agreement.

