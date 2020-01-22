Netanyahu apologizes for mocking Gantz's 'stutter'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized Wednesday for mocking Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz for stumbling over words in interviews during a campaign rally.
Netanyahu drew criticism from the Israel Stuttering Association and opposition politicians after imitating Gantz during Tuesday's event.
The prime minister issued an apology on social media.
"Unlike the way things were presented by the media, my remarks were certainly not directed at people with any disability and if anyone was offended by my remarks I am very sorry for it," Netanyahu said in a statement.
First published: 22:03 , 01.22.20