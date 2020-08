The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in a video call, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

