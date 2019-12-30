Australia Jewish group slams Litzman appointment as health minister

The Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council protests the decision to appoint Yaakov Litzman as Israel's health minister due to his alleged involvement in allowing a former Melbourne principal evade sexual abuse charges.

In a tweet, the council called the move "a deplorable decision and insulting to Australia and all those many Australians justifiably expecting the prompt extradition of Malka Leifer." The Zionist Federation of Australia issued a similar complaint Sunday.

