Moscow's new coronavirus cases fall to lowest in more than a month

The Kremlin on Thursday praised Moscow's authorities after the city reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus infections since April 23, but some critics raised questions over some of Russia's reported data.

Authorities reported 8,371 new infections on Thursday, pushing the nationwide tally to 379,051, the world's third highest after the United States and Brazil. The death toll rose to 4,142 after 174 people died overnight.

