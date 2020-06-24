Gaza electrician indicted for over 15 years of terrorist activities

An electrician who operated in the Gaza Strip was indicted on Wednesday by an Israeli court for terrorist activities committed for over 15 years, mostly by providing tools for Hamas to fire rockets at Israel.
As part of his activities, the man assisted in digging tunnels and hiding rockets inside them and launching rockets and sending explosive balloons to Israel, mainly during the 2012 and 2014 escalation in hostilities.
The prosecution noted that the defendant provided Hamas with timers and electrical boards used to time several rockets to launch at the same time.