France's Macron takes drubbing in local elections, Greens surge

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party faced a drubbing on Sunday in municipal elections, while the Greens surged into power in several big cities.
In a rare bright spot for Macron, his prime minister, Edouard Philippe, won his bid to become mayor of the northern port city of Le Havre. That could lead to a government reshuffle, although the French constitution allows Philippe to name someone else to act as mayor while he remains prime minister.
But otherwise the vote - delayed for months by the coronavirus crisis - delivered a dire verdict for the president, who could emerge from the vote without winning a single contest in a major city, two years before he faces re-election.