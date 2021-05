The IDF ordered residents of Gaza border communities to remain in their homes until further notice out of concern for further attacks from the Strip prior to the start of a ceasefire at 2am Friday.

The IDF ordered residents of Gaza border communities to remain in their homes until further notice out of concern for further attacks from the Strip prior to the start of a ceasefire at 2am Friday.

The IDF ordered residents of Gaza border communities to remain in their homes until further notice out of concern for further attacks from the Strip prior to the start of a ceasefire at 2am Friday.