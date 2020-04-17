Iran says 'illegal' U.S. presence in Gulf causes insecurity - IRNA

Iran's defense minister on Friday dismissed U.S. reports of harassment by Iranian vessels as "baseless" and said the "illegal and aggressive" American presence in the Gulf was causing insecurity in the region.

