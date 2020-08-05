New York City erects quarantine checkpoints to curb coronavirus

New York City will put up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that travelers from 35 states on New York state's travel advisory comply with the state's 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

