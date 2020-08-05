New York City erects quarantine checkpoints to curb coronavirus

New York City will put up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that travelers from 35 states on New York state's travel advisory comply with the state's 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.
"Travelers coming in from those states will be given information about the quarantine and will be reminded that it is required, not optional," de Blasio told a news briefing. He added that, under certain circumstances, fines for not observing the quarantine order could be as high as $10,000.