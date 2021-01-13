6 years later, Netanyahu clarifies his 'Arabs rush to the polls' comments

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday clarified his controversial comments, where he warned that Arab Israelis were rushing to the polls before the 2015 elections, in a bid to win over the sector's vote ahead of the March 23 ballot.

"For years, political elements distorted my words," Netanyahu said at the start of this speech in the predominantly Arab city of Nazareth.

