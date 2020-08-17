Health Ministry says it’s working on plan to reopen Israel to tourists

Health Ministry Director General Chezy Levy confirmed on Monday that the government is formulating a plan to permit entry to tourists into the country, after a months-long ban.
“We are currently in discussions on how to open the skies to tourists, under conditions that are suited to life in the shadow of the coronavirus. This hasn’t been completed,” he said.
Asked when non-Israelis will be allowed back into the country, the Health Ministry’s Asher Salmon, of its international department, said the process of allowing tourists into the country will be gradual, to avoid an outbreak.
“The goal is to learn lessons [from the past] and carefully reopen the tourism industry,” he said.