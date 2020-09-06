One man killed, seven injured in stabbings in Birmingham, UK

One man was killed and seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday, police said.
"We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night's events," West Midlands Police said. "A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured."
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had no information to indicate the incidents were terrorism related but the public should stay "very vigilant".