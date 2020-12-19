Israel won't publicly oppose Biden's intentions to return to Iran nuclear deal

Israel will not publicly oppose U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his team's intentions to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, Jerusalem had promised during initial talks that have recently taken place between Israeli and U.S. officials.
However, Israel will recommend to the new administration not to return to the old agreement between Iran and world powers from which U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018, but to reach a new agreement.
Israel also wants another agreement, under which Iran's belligerent activities in the Middle East through militias will be restricted.