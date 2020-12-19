Israel won't publicly oppose Biden's intentions to return to Iran nuclear deal

Israel will not publicly oppose U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his team's intentions to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, Jerusalem had promised during initial talks that have recently taken place between Israeli and U.S. officials.

