Report: almost 674,000 Israelis still receiving unemployment benefits

The National Insurance Institute reported on Monday that 673,567 Israelis are still receiving unemployment benefits as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy.
The data showed that 92% of unemployment benefit applications were approved by the National Insurance Institute, putting the number of unemployed whose claims were rejected to 72,701.
Since the government began easing some restrictions on the economy in mid-April, about 401,000 recipients of unemployment benefits returned to work.