Sweden: Iran to compensate Ukraine plane crash victims

Iran has agreed to compensate the families' of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran in January, Sweden's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate together with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims next of kin," Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Swedish news agency TT.

