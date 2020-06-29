Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19

Iran recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, official health ministry figures showed on Monday.

Iran recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, official health ministry figures showed on Monday.

The 162 deaths reported on Monday exceeds the previous record on April 4, when the health ministry reported 158 deaths in a day.

