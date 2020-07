Hollywood star Gal Gadot came under fire for a commercial promoting a cable TV channel after ad's message cautions against dining in restaurants.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot came under fire for a commercial promoting a cable TV channel after ad's message cautions against dining in restaurants.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot came under fire for a commercial promoting a cable TV channel after ad's message cautions against dining in restaurants.

The HOT cable network's campaign starring Gadot portrayed going out to dinner during a pandemic as a risk not worth taking, angering restaurant owners and others struggling to keep their businesses open.

The HOT cable network's campaign starring Gadot portrayed going out to dinner during a pandemic as a risk not worth taking, angering restaurant owners and others struggling to keep their businesses open.

The HOT cable network's campaign starring Gadot portrayed going out to dinner during a pandemic as a risk not worth taking, angering restaurant owners and others struggling to keep their businesses open.