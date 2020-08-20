PM hopes to visit UAE's Jewish community next year

In light of the imminent normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the heads of the Jewish community in the UAE and expressed his hope to visit the Gulf state next year.

In light of the imminent normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the heads of the Jewish community in the UAE and expressed his hope to visit the Gulf state next year.

