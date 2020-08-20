PM hopes to visit UAE's Jewish community next year

In light of the imminent normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the heads of the Jewish community in the UAE and expressed his hope to visit the Gulf state next year.
"We are at the beginning of a historic era of peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates , of peace that has expanded between Israel and the Arab world," said Netanyahu. "I hope to visit you soon, if we beat the coronavirus pandemic by then I will also be willing to shake your hand."