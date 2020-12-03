Israel urges citizens to avoid Gulf, cites Iran threat

Israel on Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

The travel advisory by the National Security Council (NSC) comes as Iran is threatening to attack Israeli targets following the assassination of its top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, last Friday, in an attack the Islamic Republic attributes to Israel. Israel has not commented.

Soldiers belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps ( Photo: AP )

Israel signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain in September in the form of the Abraham Accords. The agreements have generated widespread excitement in Israel and thousands of Israeli tourists are scheduled to travel to the Gulf this month.

"In light of the threats heard recently by Iranian officials and in light of the involvement in the past of Iranian officials in terror attacks in various countries, there is a concern that Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli targets," said a statement issued by the NSC.

The travel advisory further warns against travel to Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Kurdish area of Iraq and Africa.

Aftermath of the 2012 Burgas bus bombing ( Photo: AP )

Iran and its proxies have targeted Israeli tourists and Jewish communities in the past. Hezbollah agents bombed a bus carrying Israeli tourists in Burgas, Bulgaria, in 2012, killing six and wounding dozens.

That year, Israel also accused Iran of being behind attacks targeting Israeli diplomats in Thailand and India. Iran and Hezbollah also bombed the Israeli Embassy and Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1992 and 1994, claiming the lives of scores of civilians.

Concerns for the safety of Israelis in Dubai also is not without precedent. In 2000, an Israeli ex-colonel was kidnapped by Iranian proxy Hezbollah and held captive in Lebanon until he was released in a prisoner exchange in 2004.

French security forces in Paris ( Photo: AFP )

The security body also warned that Jihadist organizations, including the Islamic State, "are showing a high motivation to commit terrorist attacks," given recent terrorist attacks in France and Germany.

"Calls by global Jihad factors to attack Israelis and Jews have been heard," the statement said."It is possible that part of the current wave of global terror will reach targets identified with Israel or Jewish communities, synagogues, kosher restaurants and Jewish museums."

The NSC also warned that terrorist organizations could take advantage of the upcoming Christmas and New Years' holiday to initiate attacks.



