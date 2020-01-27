Fatah: 'Trump's actions are repugnant - we won't surrender to pressure, intimidation or temptation'

The Palestinian Fatah Movement published on Monday a proclamation for the American Peace Program for the Middle East, scheduled to be published on Tuesday.

"We do not have to wait for any theatrical declaration of the U.S. government's position - the main partner in the occupation," the proclamation said.

"The U.S. government is a key partner in the conquest of our lands and expanding the settlements."

"We are in a state of constant self-defense of our land and rights, and in doing so, we will not give in to any pressure, intimidation or temptation," the proclamation reads.

"Trump's steps will not find a single Palestinian to accept the abolition of his rights and his national project."



