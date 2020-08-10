Hamas fires rockets towards sea in warning to Israel

The Hamas terror group on Monday fired a garage of at least four rockets towards the Mediterranian Sea in what has been seen as a warning to Israel that the calm along the border would not continue.
Incendiary and explosive devices attached to balloons have been dispatched from the Strip towards Israeli communities in recent days causing fires in the fields of border communities.
Hamas has expressed concern that Qatari aid that had been arriving periodically for Gaza residents and infrastructure projects, may not continue past September. An uptick of violence had in the past been part of the Gaza rulers' campaign to coerce the continued flow of funds.
First published: 11:44 , 08.10.20