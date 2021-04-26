Grandson of top Haredi rabbi meets with Gantz, urges him to joint right-wing bloc

Yanki Kanievsky, grandson of leading ultra-Orthodox authority Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz Monday evening and urged him to join a right-wing coalition.

Kanievsky aimed to promote an offer reportedly made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which Gantz would join the Likud chief's right-wing government and will serve as prime minister first as part of a power-sharing deal.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of fears among ultra-Orthodox leaders of a government that will change the current status-quo regarding state-religion affairs and harm the community's welfare.

Kanievsky told Gantz that the ultra-Orthodox public has known him for many years, and cherishes and appreciates his honesty and credibility.